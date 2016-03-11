Caramelized Kimchi Baba Ghanoush

How to Make It

Step 1 Char the eggplants over a gas flame or under the broiler, turning occasionally, until blackened all over and tender, about ten minutes. Transfer to a plate and let stand until cool enough to handle.

Step 2 Set a colander over a bowl. Scoop the eggplant flesh into the colander; discard the skins. Let drain for 15 minutes, then transfer to a food processor. (Discard the drained juices.)