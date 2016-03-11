This caramelized kimchi baba ghanoush is the perfect dip for crudité and crackers, or serves as a wonderful spread on sandwiches and crostini. Slideshow:
Char the eggplants over a gas flame or under the broiler, turning occasionally, until blackened all over and tender, about ten minutes. Transfer to a plate and let stand until cool enough to handle.
Set a colander over a bowl. Scoop the eggplant flesh into the colander; discard the skins. Let drain for 15 minutes, then transfer to a food processor. (Discard the drained juices.)
Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil. Add 1 cup of the kimchi and cook over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until golden, about 5 minutes. Add the cooked kimchi, tahini, garlic, lemon juice and the remaining 1 cup of kimchi; pulse to combine. With the machine on, slowly drizzle in the remaining 1 cup of oil. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a serving bowl. Garnish with scallions.
