Caramelized Figs with Pistachios and Vanilla Ice Cream

Star chef Kristen Kish caramelizes juicy, plump purple figs with honey to make them even juicier and more delicious. Slideshow: More Fig Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 425°. Spread the pistachios in a pie plate and toast for about 5 minutes, until golden. Let cool slightly, then coarsely chop.
Step 2
Brush the cut sides of the figs with honey. Heat a large nonstick skillet until hot. Working in 2 batches, cook the figs cut side down over moderately high heat until lightly caramelized, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Transfer the figs to a plate and top with the toasted pistachios. Serve warm, with ice cream.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5