Caramelized Figs with Pistachios and Vanilla Ice Cream
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Kristen Kish
June 2015

Star chef Kristen Kish caramelizes juicy, plump purple figs with honey to make them even juicier and more delicious. Slideshow: More Fig Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup pistachios
  • 12 fresh, firm figs, halved lengthwise
  • Honey, for brushing
  • Vanilla ice cream, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Spread the pistachios in a pie plate and toast for about 5 minutes, until golden. Let cool slightly, then coarsely chop.

Step 2    

Brush the cut sides of the figs with honey. Heat a large nonstick skillet until hot. Working in 2 batches, cook the figs cut side down over moderately high heat until lightly caramelized, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Transfer the figs to a plate and top with the toasted pistachios. Serve warm, with ice cream.

