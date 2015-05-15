Caramelized Figs with Pistachios and Vanilla Ice Cream

Preheat the oven to 425°. Spread the pistachios in a pie plate and toast for about 5 minutes, until golden. Let cool slightly, then coarsely chop.

Step 2

Brush the cut sides of the figs with honey. Heat a large nonstick skillet until hot. Working in 2 batches, cook the figs cut side down over moderately high heat until lightly caramelized, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Transfer the figs to a plate and top with the toasted pistachios. Serve warm, with ice cream.