Caramelized Fennel and Black Quinoa Salad with Mozzarella, Black Olives, and Basil

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 375°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Step 2 Combine the fennel quarters and extra virgin olive oil in a bowl and toss to coat. Arrange the pieces cut side down on the lined baking sheet and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast for 35 minutes, turning over once half way through, until tender and browned. Let stand at room temperature.

Step 3 In a fine mesh sieve, rinse the quinoa under cold water and strain. Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce the heat, and gently simmer for 12-15 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer the quinoa to a strainer to drain out the remaining cooking liquid. Fluff the quinoa, let stand at room temperature and set aside.