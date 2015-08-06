Caramelized Fennel and Black Quinoa Salad with Mozzarella, Black Olives, and Basil

Black quinoa has a bit of an earthier flavor and crunchier texture than white quinoa and it pairs really well with different variations of roasted vegetables. This quinoa salad puts sweet roasted and caramelized fennel wedges front and center, complementing them with the gentle creaminess of mozzarella and the salinity of black olives. It’s salty, tangy, herbaceous, and creamy all at once. Serve warm or chilled. Slideshow: More Quinoa Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
Combine the fennel quarters and extra virgin olive oil in a bowl and toss to coat. Arrange the pieces cut side down on the lined baking sheet and sprinkle with salt and pepper. Roast for 35 minutes, turning over once half way through, until tender and browned. Let stand at room temperature.
In a fine mesh sieve, rinse the quinoa under cold water and strain. Combine the quinoa, water and salt in a medium saucepan. Bring to a boil, cover, reduce the heat, and gently simmer for 12-15 minutes. Remove from heat and transfer the quinoa to a strainer to drain out the remaining cooking liquid. Fluff the quinoa, let stand at room temperature and set aside.
Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk the white balsamic vinegar, lemon juice, honey, and olive oil; season with salt and pepper. Add the quinoa, fennel wedges, Kalamata olives, mozzarella, basil, and parsley to the bowl and lightly toss to combine. Taste to adjust for seasonings with flaky sea salt and freshly ground black pepper, drizzle lightly with olive oil right before serving.
Make Ahead
