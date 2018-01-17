Caramelized Banana Split with Espresso Hot Fudge Sauce
Con Poulos
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Food & Wine
February 2018

This Caramelized Banana Split with Espresso Hot Fudge Sauce is an elegant riff on the classic sundae, and it feeds a crowd. Making a quick caramel to pour over the bananas creates a delicious crunchy coating that shatters as you dig into the sundae. The espresso in the hot fudge highlights the bittersweet notes in the cocoa, making this one grown-up dessert. Slideshow: More Frozen Dessert Recipes

Ingredients

ESPRESSO HOT FUDGE:

  • 4 ounces 60% bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped 
  • 1/4 cup heavy cream 
  • 1 tablespoon light corn syrup 
  • 2 teaspoons instant espresso 

CARAMELIZED BANANAS :

  • 4 bananas, peeled, split lengthwise, and halved  
  • 2 cups sugar 
  • 1/2 cup water 

SUNDAE :

  • 1 quart vanilla ice cream 
  • 1 quart chocolate ice cream 
  • 1 quart strawberry ice cream 
  • 8 fresh strawberries,  halved lengthwise 
  • 1/4 cup lightly salted peanuts, chopped 
  • 1/2 cup 1/4 - to 1/2-in. cubed fresh pineapple 
  • 2 cups sweetened whipped cream 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the espresso hot fudge: In a small bowl set over a pot of boiling water, combine chocolate, heavy cream, corn syrup, and instant espresso. Cook, stirring with a rubber spatula, until smooth, 4 to 5 minutes. Keep warm. 

Step 2    

Make the caramelized bananas: Place bananas, cut side up, on a wire rack set on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Place sugar and 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan. Cook over moderate heat until mixture is amber, bubbles are thick, and a candy thermometer registers 375°F, 16 to 17 minutes. Immediately brush caramel over bananas; let stand until cooled completely and hardened, about 30 seconds.

Step 3    

Make the sundaes: Place bananas, caramel side up, in serving dishes. Top evenly with ice cream, hot fudge, strawberries, peanuts, and pineapple. Serve with whipped cream.

Make Ahead

Chocolate sauce can be made 3 days ahead and chilled. Before serving, reheat in a small bowl set over a pot of boiling water, or microwave in 30-second increments.

