This Caramelized Banana Split with Espresso Hot Fudge Sauce is an elegant riff on the classic sundae, and it feeds a crowd. Making a quick caramel to pour over the bananas creates a delicious crunchy coating that shatters as you dig into the sundae. The espresso in the hot fudge highlights the bittersweet notes in the cocoa, making this one grown-up dessert.