This Caramelized Banana Split with Espresso Hot Fudge Sauce is an elegant riff on the classic sundae, and it feeds a crowd. Making a quick caramel to pour over the bananas creates a delicious crunchy coating that shatters as you dig into the sundae. The espresso in the hot fudge highlights the bittersweet notes in the cocoa, making this one grown-up dessert. Slideshow: More Frozen Dessert Recipes
How to Make It
Make the espresso hot fudge: In a small bowl set over a pot of boiling water, combine chocolate, heavy cream, corn syrup, and instant espresso. Cook, stirring with a rubber spatula, until smooth, 4 to 5 minutes. Keep warm.
Make the caramelized bananas: Place bananas, cut side up, on a wire rack set on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Place sugar and 1/2 cup water in a small saucepan. Cook over moderate heat until mixture is amber, bubbles are thick, and a candy thermometer registers 375°F, 16 to 17 minutes. Immediately brush caramel over bananas; let stand until cooled completely and hardened, about 30 seconds.
Make the sundaes: Place bananas, caramel side up, in serving dishes. Top evenly with ice cream, hot fudge, strawberries, peanuts, and pineapple. Serve with whipped cream.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5