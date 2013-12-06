This thick, gooey caramel sauce can be gently heated and used as a dip for apple wedges or banana slices—or even salty pretzel sticks. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step
In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar and water. Using a wet pastry brush, wash down the side of the saucepan to remove any sugar crystals. Cook over high heat until a medium-amber caramel forms, about 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the cream. Return to the heat and cook for 1 minute, stirring the caramel until smooth. Transfer the caramel to a bowl and let cool.
Make Ahead
The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.
Serve With
