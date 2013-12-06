Caramel Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : makes 1 1/2 cups
Deborah Snyder
January 2006

This thick, gooey caramel sauce can be gently heated and used as a dip for apple wedges or banana slices—or even salty pretzel sticks. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 2 tablespoons water
  • 3/4 cup heavy cream

How to Make It

Step

In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar and water. Using a wet pastry brush, wash down the side of the saucepan to remove any sugar crystals. Cook over high heat until a medium-amber caramel forms, about 8 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the cream. Return to the heat and cook for 1 minute, stirring the caramel until smooth. Transfer the caramel to a bowl and let cool.

Make Ahead

The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Serve With

Chilled Grapefruit-Caramel Meringue Pie

