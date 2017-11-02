Caramel Potatoes
Ditte Isager
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Nadine Levy Redzepi
December 2017

Home cook Nadine Levy Redzepi serves these classic sticky-sweet caramelized potatoes as part of a meal that includes roast goose, pork belly and red cabbage. A good hit of crunchy salt is delicious here. Slideshow: More Potato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 1/4 pounds small, waxy potatoes, such as creamers, peeled
  • 2 1/4 cups sugar
  • 1 stick unsalted butter, cut into 6 pieces
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes with 2 inches of water and bring to a boil. Cook over moderate heat, partially covered, until the potatoes are just barely tender, 12 to 14 minutes. Drain the potatoes. Clean and dry the saucepan.

Step 2    

Add 1/2 cup of the sugar to the cleaned saucepan and cook over moderate heat, swirling the pan occasionally, until the sugar has melted, about 4 minutes. Continue adding the sugar in 1/2 cup increments, melting each addition before adding the next, until all the sugar has melted to a light amber color. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the butter, 1 piece at a time.

Step 3    

Return the potatoes to the saucepan. The melted sugar will firm up; gently stir until the caramel is smooth again. Simmer over low heat, stirring occasionally, until the potatoes are coated in caramel (a layer of caramel will remain in the bottom of the pan), about 20 minutes more. Season the potatoes with salt. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the potatoes to a bowl and serve.

Make Ahead

The potatoes can be prepared through Step 1 and refrigerated overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up