Caramel Potatoes

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes with 2 inches of water and bring to a boil. Cook over moderate heat, partially covered, until the potatoes are just barely tender, 12 to 14 minutes. Drain the potatoes. Clean and dry the saucepan.

Step 2 Add 1/2 cup of the sugar to the cleaned saucepan and cook over moderate heat, swirling the pan occasionally, until the sugar has melted, about 4 minutes. Continue adding the sugar in 1/2 cup increments, melting each addition before adding the next, until all the sugar has melted to a light amber color. Reduce the heat to low and stir in the butter, 1 piece at a time.