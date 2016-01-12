Caramel Popcorn Shooters
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8 to 10
Grant Achatz

Nostalgic for the caramel popcorn he loved as a kid, Achatz captures the flavor in the brilliant warm dessert drink he serves at Alinea. It has two parts: a rich, buttery popcorn broth and a frothy, light caramel topping. Amazing Corn Recipes

Recipe from Food & Wine Best New Chefs All-Star Cookbook

Ingredients

Caramel Froth

  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar 
  • 2 teaspoons soy lecithin powder (see Note) 

Popcorn Broth

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil 
  • 1⁄2 cup popping corn 
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt 
  • 7 tablespoons unsalted butter 
  • 1/4 cup plus 1 tablespoon sugar 

How to Make It

Step 1    make the caramel froth

In a small saucepan, combine 2 tablespoons of the sugar with 2 tablespoons of water and simmer the syrup over moderate heat just until the sugar has dissolved.

Step 2    

In another small saucepan, combine the remaining 1 cup of sugar with 1⁄2 cup of water and simmer over moderate heat, without stirring, until an amber caramel forms (340° on a candy thermometer), about 15 minutes. Immediately add 1/3 cup of water and the sugar syrup; be careful, as the caramel mixture will bubble and splatter. Whisk until smooth, then transfer the caramel syrup to a medium bowl and let stand for 30 minutes.

Step 3    meanwhile, make the popcorn broth

In a large, heavy saucepan, heat the canola oil until just smoking. Add the popping corn, cover and cook over moderately high heat, shaking the pan constantly, until the kernels have stopped popping, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 4    

In another large saucepan, combine the popcorn with the salt, butter, sugar and 31⁄2 cups of water. Bring to a simmer and cook over moderate heat for 5 minutes. Strain the broth through a fine sieve into a bowl, pressing on the popcorn until only the kernels remain; discard the kernels.

Step 5    

Transfer the popcorn broth to a blender and blend until frothy, about 3 minutes. Add the lecithin powder to the caramel syrup and blend with an immersion blender until frothy.

Step 6    

Pour the warm popcorn broth into small glasses, filling them halfway (about 1⁄4 cup each). Spoon some of the caramel froth on top and serve.

Make Ahead

The popcorn broth can be refrigerated for up to 2 days. Reheat and froth in the blender just before serving.

Notes

Soy lecithin powder is available at health-food stores and online at amazon.com

