Caprese Salad
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Julie Pointer Adams
May 2017

Serve this classic tomato-and-mozzarella salad with lots of grilled bread for dipping. The olive oil and the cream from the buffalo-milk mozzarella create an irresistible sauce in the bottom of the bowl. Slideshow: More Caprese Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/2 pound cherry or grape tomatoes, halved 
  • One 8-ounce ball of buffalo mozzarella cheese, sliced
  • 1/2 cup packed basil leaves 
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil 
  • Flaky sea salt 
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step

Arrange the tomatoes and mozzarella in a shallow serving bowl. Scatter the basil over the top and drizzle with the olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and garnish with pepper; serve.

