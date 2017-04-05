© Abby Hocking
Serve this classic tomato-and-mozzarella salad with lots of grilled bread for dipping. The olive oil and the cream from the buffalo-milk mozzarella create an irresistible sauce in the bottom of the bowl. Slideshow: More Caprese Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Arrange the tomatoes and mozzarella in a shallow serving bowl. Scatter the basil over the top and drizzle with the olive oil. Sprinkle with salt and garnish with pepper; serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5