Caper and Lemon Baked Salmon
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Ian Knauer
October 2014

If you only have salt-cured capers, be sure to rinse them well before adding to this dish. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 (6 ounce) salmon filets
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 lemon, sliced crosswise
  • 3 tablespoons drained capers in brine
  • 6 fresh oregano sprigs

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°F.

Step 2    

Place the salmon on a baking sheet and drizzle with the oil. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Scatter the lemon slices, capers, and oregano sprigs over the salmon, then bake until just cooked through, about 15 minutes. Serve.

