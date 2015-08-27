Caper and Lemon Baked Salmon

© Ian Knauer
If you only have salt-cured capers, be sure to rinse them well before adding to this dish. Slideshow: More Salmon Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 350°F.
Step 2
Place the salmon on a baking sheet and drizzle with the oil. Sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper. Scatter the lemon slices, capers, and oregano sprigs over the salmon, then bake until just cooked through, about 15 minutes. Serve.
