Candy Corn Ice Pops
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
6 HR
Yield
Serves : makes 16 pops
Peggy Cullen
October 2004

These tricolored pops are made by freezing layers of juice in a mold. Use a white, an orange and a yellow juice to match the colors of candy corn. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • About 1/2 cup white-colored fruit juice, such as a pineapple-coconut blend
  • About 1 cup orange-colored juice, such as mango juice
  • About 2 cups deep-yellow-colored juice, such as orange juice

How to Make It

Step 1    

Pour the white juice into the molds (see Note) and freeze until solid, about 2 hours. Add the orange-colored juice to the pops and freeze until solid; follow with the yellow juice. Insert the sticks and lids; freeze until solid.

Step 2    

Unmold the pops; serve at once.

Make Ahead

The pops can be frozen in their molds for up to 1 week.

Notes

You can buy "Tiered Castle" ice-pop molds from Kitchen Krafts ($16 per 8-pop mold; 800-776-0575).

