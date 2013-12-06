Candy Corn Ice Pops

These tricolored pops are made by freezing layers of juice in a mold. Use a white, an orange and a yellow juice to match the colors of candy corn. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Step 1
Pour the white juice into the molds (see Note) and freeze until solid, about 2 hours. Add the orange-colored juice to the pops and freeze until solid; follow with the yellow juice. Insert the sticks and lids; freeze until solid.
Step 2
Unmold the pops; serve at once.
Make Ahead
The pops can be frozen in their molds for up to 1 week.
Notes
You can buy "Tiered Castle" ice-pop molds from Kitchen Krafts ($16 per 8-pop mold; 800-776-0575).
