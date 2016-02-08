Candied Walnuts
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1 cup
Ben Devlin
March 2016

A sprinkling of salt accentuates the sweetness of these excellent candied walnuts. They’re great as a garnish for salads or as a snack. Slideshow: More Bar Snack Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 cup walnuts
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a small pie plate, toast the walnuts until lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Let cool; leave the oven on.

Step 2    

In a small bowl, toss the walnuts with 1 tablespoon of water. Add the sugar and  2 generous pinches of salt and toss to coat. Spread the nuts on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Bake, stirring once, until brown and crisp, 12 to 14 minutes. Let cool.

