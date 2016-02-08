Candied Walnuts

Preheat the oven to 350°. In a small pie plate, toast the walnuts until lightly browned, about 10 minutes. Let cool; leave the oven on.

Step 2

In a small bowl, toss the walnuts with 1 tablespoon of water. Add the sugar and 2 generous pinches of salt and toss to coat. Spread the nuts on a parchment paper–lined baking sheet. Bake, stirring once, until brown and crisp, 12 to 14 minutes. Let cool.