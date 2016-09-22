Candied Sweet Potatoes with Bourbon
Bobby Fisher
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Anthony Bourdain
November 2016

At Thanksgiving, these are the sweet potatoes you’ll find at Anthony Bourdain’s table. Slideshow: More Sweet Potato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 3 pounds sweet potatoes, peeled and cut into 1 1/2-inch pieces
  • 3/4 cup packed dark brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup fresh apple cider
  • 3 tablespoons bourbon
  • Kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 400°. Grease a 9-by-13-inch glass or ceramic baking dish with 1 tablespoon of the butter. In a large saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the sweet potatoes until barely tender, 8 to 10 minutes. Drain well. Spread them in the prepared baking dish in an even layer.

Step 2    

In a small saucepan, melt the remaining 5 tablespoons of butter with the brown sugar. Whisk in the cider and bourbon, season with salt and bring to a boil. Cook over moderately high heat, stirring, until the sugar dissolves, 1 to 2 minutes. Pour the mixture over the sweet potatoes and gently stir to coat.

Step 3    

Bake the sweet potatoes until tender and the sauce is syrupy, 35 to 40 minutes.

Make Ahead

The recipe can be prepared through Step 2 and refrigerated overnight. Bring to room temperature before baking.

