Candied Orange Slices
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
35 MIN
Yield
Serves : makes about 8 slices
Grace Parisi
January 2005

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups water
  • 1/2 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 navel orange, sliced crosswise 1/4 inch thick

How to Make It

Step

In a medium skillet, combine the water and sugar and bring to a boil. Add the orange slices and cook over moderate heat, turning them occasionally, until the liquid is reduced to a thin syrup and the orange slices are translucent, about 20 minutes. Reduce the heat to moderately low and simmer until the syrup is thick and the slices are tender but still intact, turning occasionally, about 10 minutes. Transfer the orange slices to a rack to cool. Reserve the syrup for another use.

Make Ahead

The candied orange slices can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

