Food & Wine's Justin Chapple uses tart pomegranate juice to add a pretty rose color and additional flavor to his simple and adorable Candied Lady Apples. Slideshow: Apple Desserts
How to Make It
Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Firmly insert the lollipop sticks in the bottom of the apples.
In a heavy 3-quart saucepan, combine the sugar with the pomegranate juice and corn syrup. Cook over moderately high heat, swirling occasionally, until the mixture reaches 305° on a candy thermometer, about 20 minutes. Remove from the heat. Working quickly and carefully, turn each apple in the candy until coated, letting the excess drip back into the saucepan; transfer to the prepared baking sheet to set for at least 20 minutes before serving.
Make Ahead
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: GeorgeStewart1
Review Body: Very creative dish, it's like eating an ice cream!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-12