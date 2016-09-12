Candied Lady Apples
John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 12
Justin Chapple
October 2016

Food & Wine's Justin Chapple uses tart pomegranate juice to add a pretty rose color and additional flavor to his simple and adorable Candied Lady Apples. Slideshow: Apple Desserts

Ingredients

  • Twelve 6-inch lollipop sticks
  • 12 Lady apples
  • 1 1/2 cups sugar
  • 3/4 cup pomegranate juice
  • 3/4 cup light corn syrup

How to Make It

Step 1    

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Firmly insert the lollipop sticks in the bottom of the apples.

Step 2    

In a heavy 3-quart saucepan, combine the sugar with the pomegranate juice and corn syrup. Cook over moderately high heat, swirling occasionally, until the mixture reaches 305° on a candy thermometer, about 20 minutes. Remove from the heat. Working quickly and carefully, turn each apple in the candy until coated, letting the excess drip back into the saucepan; transfer to the prepared baking sheet to set for at least 20 minutes before serving.

Make Ahead

The candied apples can be stored on the kitchen counter at room temperature overnight.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up