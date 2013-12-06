Candied Cranberry Sauce

© Lucy Schaeffer
Cooked with less water and in a wide skillet, tart cranberries get candied in the sugar syrup and remain almost whole in this delicious cranberry sauce. Slideshow: More Thanksgiving Side Dishes Plus: F&W's Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide
How to Make It
Step
Combine all of the ingredients in a very large skillet and cook over moderately high heat until the cranberries are candied, about 15 minutes. Let cool and serve.
Make Ahead
The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.
