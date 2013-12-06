Candied Cranberry Sauce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : makes about 5 1/2 cups
Susan Spungen
November 2005

Cooked with less water and in a wide skillet, tart cranberries get candied in the sugar syrup and remain almost whole in this delicious cranberry sauce. Slideshow: More Thanksgiving Side Dishes Plus: F&W's Ultimate Thanksgiving Guide

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds cranberries
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1/2 cup water
  • Zest strips from 1 orange
  • 1 tablespoon grated fresh ginger

How to Make It

Step

Combine all of the ingredients in a very large skillet and cook over moderately high heat until the cranberries are candied, about 15 minutes. Let cool and serve.

Make Ahead

The sauce can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.

