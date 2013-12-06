Candied Clementines

How to Make It

Step 1 Dry the clementine sections on a work surface until the outer membranes become papery, about 10 minutes.

Step 2 In a small saucepan, combine the sugar with 1/2 cup of water and stir the mixture over moderate heat until the sugar dissolves. Brush down the sides of the pan with a wet pastry brush and simmer the syrup until it becomes a pale amber color and the temperature reaches 300° on a candy thermometer, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Step 3 Submerge a clementine section in the syrup. Using a fork, gently pick up the section; tilt and shake the fork to drain off as much syrup as possible. Transfer the candied section to a large, lightly oiled platter. Shake the section to release it from the fork. Continue dipping the sections, one at a time.