December 1996

Work as fast as you can while dipping the clementine sections—the hot caramel syrup cools very quickly. Have ready a large oiled platter to hold the candied clementine sections. Also, have a few forks out for dipping the sections, in case the one you start with becomes too sticky. Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 3 clementines, peeled and separated into sections
  • 1 cup sugar

How to Make It

Step 1    

Dry the clementine sections on a work surface until the outer membranes become papery, about 10 minutes.

Step 2    

In a small saucepan, combine the sugar with 1/2 cup of water and stir the mixture over moderate heat until the sugar dissolves. Brush down the sides of the pan with a wet pastry brush and simmer the syrup until it becomes a pale amber color and the temperature reaches 300° on a candy thermometer, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Step 3    

Submerge a clementine section in the syrup. Using a fork, gently pick up the section; tilt and shake the fork to drain off as much syrup as possible. Transfer the candied section to a large, lightly oiled platter. Shake the section to release it from the fork. Continue dipping the sections, one at a time.

Step 4    

Let the candied clementines harden in a cool dry place for 1 hour. Gently push the candies to loosen them from the platter when ready to serve.

Make Ahead

The clementines can be prepared up to 4 hours in advance. Keep away from heat and moisture.

Serve With

Pomegranate Sorbet in Champagne.

