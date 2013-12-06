Candied Almonds
© Roland Persson
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : Makes about 1 1/2 cups
April Bloomfield
July 2010

Slideshow: More Tasty Snacks

Ingredients

  • 1 large egg white
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups (4 1/2 ounces) sliced almonds

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 250°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a stainless steel bowl, whisk the egg white until almost stiff. Add the sugar and whisk until firm and glossy. Fold in the sliced almonds and spread them out on the prepared pan. Bake for 35 minutes, until golden brown. Let cool. Gently pull the almonds off of the paper and break into smaller pieces.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up