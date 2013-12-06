Candied Almonds

Step

Preheat the oven to 250°. Line a large rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper. In a stainless steel bowl, whisk the egg white until almost stiff. Add the sugar and whisk until firm and glossy. Fold in the sliced almonds and spread them out on the prepared pan. Bake for 35 minutes, until golden brown. Let cool. Gently pull the almonds off of the paper and break into smaller pieces.