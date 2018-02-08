Canchánchara Cocktail
Before the mojito or the daiquiri, Cubans drank this Canchánchara Cocktail. Photographer Romulo Yanes shares his father’s favorite recipe, featuring honey, lime, and (what else?) Cuban rum.   Slideshow: More Rum Drink Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 1 tablespoon hot water
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 3 ounces añejo rum (preferably Havana Club)
  • Ice
  • Lime wedge and fresh sugarcane, for garnish (optional)

How to Make It

Step

Combine honey and 1 tablespoon hot water in a highball glass; stir until honey dissolves. Add lime juice and rum. Add ice to fill glass. Stir until chilled. Top with more ice. Garnish with lime wedge and sugarcane, if desired.

