Before the mojito or the daiquiri, Cubans drank this Canchánchara Cocktail. Photographer Romulo Yanes shares his father’s favorite recipe, featuring honey, lime, and (what else?) Cuban rum. Slideshow: More Rum Drink Recipes
Combine honey and 1 tablespoon hot water in a highball glass; stir until honey dissolves. Add lime juice and rum. Add ice to fill glass. Stir until chilled. Top with more ice. Garnish with lime wedge and sugarcane, if desired.
