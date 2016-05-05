Campfire Potato Salad
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Ben Ford
June 2016

This smoky potato salad from Ben Ford is made with bacon, tangy capers, fresh herbs and a creamy dressing. Slideshow: More Potato Salad Recipes

Ingredients

Potatoes

  • 2 pounds medium white potatoes, cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 6 slices of meaty applewood-smoked bacon
  • 2 rosemary sprigs
  • 5 thyme sprigs
  • 6 garlic cloves
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1/4 cup plus 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups thinly sliced leeks, white and light green parts only

Dressing

  • 1/4 cup chicken stock or broth
  • 1/2 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup white wine vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons Dijon mustard
  • 2 tablespoons capers, finely chopped
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • Pinch of crushed red pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 4 hard-boiled eggs, sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped red onion
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped parsley
  • 1/4 cup finely chopped dill
  • 2 tablespoons minced chives

How to Make It

Step 1    Make the potatoes

Light a grill and heat it to 400°. Layer 3 large sheets of heavy-duty foil on a work surface. On the foil, toss the potatoes with the bacon, rosemary, thyme, garlic, bay leaves and 1/4 cup of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Seal the packet tightly and grill for about 45 minutes, turning once, until the potatoes are tender.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the leeks and a pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 8 minutes. Scrape into a bowl.

Step 3    Make the dressing

In the same skillet, warm the chicken stock over moderate heat. Whisk in the mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, capers, garlic and crushed red pepper. Season with salt and black pepper.

Step 4    

Open the potato packet and discard the herb sprigs, bay leaves and garlic. Coarsely chop the bacon and add to the bowl with the leeks. Add the potatoes and dressing and toss well. Fold in the eggs, onion, parsley, dill and chives. Season with salt and black pepper and serve warm.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up