Campfire Potato Salad

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the potatoes Light a grill and heat it to 400°. Layer 3 large sheets of heavy-duty foil on a work surface. On the foil, toss the potatoes with the bacon, rosemary, thyme, garlic, bay leaves and 1/4 cup of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Seal the packet tightly and grill for about 45 minutes, turning once, until the potatoes are tender.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the leeks and a pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 8 minutes. Scrape into a bowl.

Step 3 Make the dressing In the same skillet, warm the chicken stock over moderate heat. Whisk in the mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, capers, garlic and crushed red pepper. Season with salt and black pepper.