Campfire Potato Salad

This smoky potato salad from Ben Ford is made with bacon, tangy capers, fresh herbs and a creamy dressing. Slideshow: More Potato Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Light a grill and heat it to 400°. Layer 3 large sheets of heavy-duty foil on a work surface. On the foil, toss the potatoes with the bacon, rosemary, thyme, garlic, bay leaves and 1/4 cup of the olive oil and season with salt and pepper. Seal the packet tightly and grill for about 45 minutes, turning once, until the potatoes are tender.
Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil. Add the leeks and a pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 8 minutes. Scrape into a bowl.
In the same skillet, warm the chicken stock over moderate heat. Whisk in the mayonnaise, vinegar, mustard, capers, garlic and crushed red pepper. Season with salt and black pepper.
Open the potato packet and discard the herb sprigs, bay leaves and garlic. Coarsely chop the bacon and add to the bowl with the leeks. Add the potatoes and dressing and toss well. Fold in the eggs, onion, parsley, dill and chives. Season with salt and black pepper and serve warm.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5