Campfire Bacon with Maple-Citrus Glaze

Step

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. In a small bowl, whisk the maple syrup with the vinegar and orange and lime zests. Grill the bacon over moderately low heat, turning occasionally, until lightly browned and tender, about 12 minutes. Brush with the maple-citrus syrup and continue grilling, turning occasionally, until glazed, 2 to 3 minutes longer. Transfer the bacon to a platter, garnish with snipped chives and serve.