Campfire Bacon with Maple-Citrus Glaze
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Food & Wine
June 2014

Maple syrup, sherry vinegar and citrus combine to make a terrific glaze for thick slices of slab bacon in this simple, six-ingredient recipe. Slideshow: Campfire Cooking

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup pure maple syrup
  • 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated orange zest
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest
  • Four 3/4-inch-thick slices of skinless slab bacon, halved crosswise
  • Freshly snipped chives, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. In a small bowl, whisk the maple syrup with the vinegar and orange and lime zests. Grill the bacon over moderately low heat, turning occasionally, until lightly browned and tender, about 12 minutes. Brush with the maple-citrus syrup and continue grilling, turning occasionally, until glazed, 2 to 3 minutes longer. Transfer the bacon to a platter, garnish with snipped chives and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up