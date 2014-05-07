Campfire Bacon with Maple-Citrus Glaze

Maple syrup, sherry vinegar and citrus combine to make a terrific glaze for thick slices of slab bacon in this simple, six-ingredient recipe. Slideshow: Campfire Cooking
How to Make It
Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. In a small bowl, whisk the maple syrup with the vinegar and orange and lime zests. Grill the bacon over moderately low heat, turning occasionally, until lightly browned and tender, about 12 minutes. Brush with the maple-citrus syrup and continue grilling, turning occasionally, until glazed, 2 to 3 minutes longer. Transfer the bacon to a platter, garnish with snipped chives and serve.
Author Name: gusrr
Review Body: Hard to believe but it is Delicious!
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2017-07-30