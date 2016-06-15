Camembert in Pistachio Crust

"I have always enjoyed a good Camembert, especially the raw milk varieties from France. To make this version a bit more elegant, I moisten the cheese with honey, cover it with chopped pistachios and serve it garnished with dried cranberries."—Jacques Pépin.
How to Make It
Pulse the nuts in a food processor until pulverized but not ground into a powder—small pieces of nuts should still be visible.
Unwrap the cheese. If you object to the crust, you can scrape it lightly; I leave it on. Brush the top and sides of the cheese with the honey.
Sprinkle a layer of nuts on top of the Camembert. Holding the cheese round in one hand, pat more nuts around the sides with the other hand, pressing lightly so the nuts stick.
Put the remaining nuts in the center of a serving platter and place the cheese on top. Sprinkle the cranberries around the cheese.
Serve at room temperature, with crackers.
