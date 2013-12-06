Camembert Baked in Its Box
© James Merrell
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Nigel Slater
September 2002

Plus: More Appetizer Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • One 8 1/2-ounce Camembert, unwrapped, in its wooden box
  • 1 garlic clove, halved
  • Dry white wine, for sprinkling
  • Cooked baby new potatoes and pickled vegetables, for serving

How to Make It

Step

Rub the rind of the cheese with the garlic. Poke half a dozen tiny holes in the rind and sprinkle with the wine. Cover with the lid. Transfer to a pie plate and bake in a 400° oven for 25 minutes, or until the cheese is molten beneath the rind. Serve the cheese in its box with the potatoes and pickled vegetables.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up