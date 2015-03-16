Camembert Baked in the Box
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Eric Ripert
April 2015

This tender, melty cheese bakes in its box to keep it from collapsing. Be sure to buy Camembert in a box that’s stapled, not glued. Slideshow: More Baked Cheese Recipes

Ingredients

  • One 8-ounce wheel of Camembert, unwrapped
  • Crackers and apple slices, for serving

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 375°. Set the box of cheese in a baking dish and bake, uncovered, until just melted, about 15 minutes. Slice off the top rind and serve immediately with crackers and apple slices.

Suggested Pairing

Nothing goes better with an oozy, buttery cheese like Camembert than a rich Champagne.

