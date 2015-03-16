Camembert Baked in the Box

© Con Poulos
This tender, melty cheese bakes in its box to keep it from collapsing. Be sure to buy Camembert in a box that’s stapled, not glued. Slideshow: More Baked Cheese Recipes
How to Make It
Step
Preheat the oven to 375°. Set the box of cheese in a baking dish and bake, uncovered, until just melted, about 15 minutes. Slice off the top rind and serve immediately with crackers and apple slices.
Suggested Pairing
Nothing goes better with an oozy, buttery cheese like Camembert than a rich Champagne.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5