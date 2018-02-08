Cambodian Rice Noodle Soup

How to Make It

Step 1 Place 1 cup dried shrimp in a small bowl. Add warm water to cover, and let stand for 30 minutes; drain.

Step 2 Combine soaked shrimp, pork bones, pork tenderloin, chicken drumsticks, 2 bunches whole scallions, onion, sweet potato, carrot, bok choy, daikon, garlic head halves, 2 tablespoons soy sauce, fish sauce, and 1 tablespoon sugar in a stockpot. Add 6 quarts water and bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-low, and simmer until an instant-read thermometer inserted in thickest portion of tenderloin registers 140°F, about 30 minutes. Using tongs, transfer tenderloin to a plate and let cool slightly; cover and refrigerate. Continue to simmer broth until well flavored, about 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Step 3 Meanwhile, place a fine wire-mesh strainer over a small heatproof bowl. Heat 1/4 cup oil in a small skillet over medium-high. Add chopped garlic, and cook, stirring occasionally, until garlic is golden and oil is hot and fragrant, about 3 minutes. Strain into prepared bowl. Reserve fried garlic.

Step 4 Heat 2 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium. Add ground pork, season with salt and pepper, and cook, stirring occasionally, until cooked through and browned, about 10 minutes. Scrape into a medium bowl. In the same skillet, heat remaining 1 tablespoon olive oil. Add remaining 1/2 cup dried shrimp, and cook over medium-high, stirring often, until shrimp are bright pink and crisp, about 2 minutes.

Step 5 Fill a large pot with water, and fit with a colander. Bring to a boil. Blanch bean sprouts 10 seconds; transfer to a medium bowl. Return water to a boil and add raw shrimp; cook until just pink, 2 to 3 minutes. Drain and transfer to a medium bowl.

Step 6 Using tongs, remove scallions and chicken drumsticks from stockpot and transfer to a medium bowl. Pour broth through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a large pot; discard solids. Bring to a simmer and season with salt. Add tenderloin and cook until warmed through, about 5 minutes. Transfer tenderloin to a work surface and thinly slice. Coarsely shred chicken meat, and discard skin and bones.

Step 7 Cook vermicelli in a large pot of boiling water until al dente; drain. Rinse under cool water. Pat dry. Toss with reserved garlic oil and 1 teaspoon reserved fried garlic.