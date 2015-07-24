Cambodian Noodle Salad with Sweet Pepper Dressing

This noodle salad is light and bold with an addictive mix of spicy, sweet, sour, and salty flavors, that would also serve as a great dipping sauce for grilled fish and meats. Slideshow: More Noodle Salad Recipes
How to Make It
Place the noodles in a large heat-proof bowl and add boiling water to cover. Let the noodles soak until tender but not mushy, about 5 to 10 minutes. Rinse under cold water and drain well.
In a large bowl, combine the brown sugar, water, chili sauce, soy sauce, lime juice, and fish sauce. Add the noodles, sliced cabbage, half of the mint, and toss to combine. Top with chopped peanuts and the remaining mint to serve.
Make Ahead
Notes
Tip: Make the noodle salad up to a day in advance and refrigerate in Tupperware, the flavors will get even better.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5