Cambodian Noodle Salad with Sweet Pepper Dressing
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Bolla
January 2014

This noodle salad is light and bold with an addictive mix of spicy, sweet, sour, and salty flavors, that would also serve as a great dipping sauce for grilled fish and meats.  Slideshow: More Noodle Salad Recipes

Ingredients

  • 8 ounces rice vermicelli noodles
  • 2 tablespoons light brown sugar 
  • 1/4 cup water
  • 2 tablespoons garlic chili sauce
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons freshly squeezed lime juice
  • 1 tablespoon fish sauce
  • 3/4 pound green cabbage (about 1/2 head), cored and thinly sliced
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped fresh mint
  • 1/4 cup coarsely chopped peanuts

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place the noodles in a large heat-proof bowl and add boiling water to cover. Let the noodles soak until tender but not mushy, about 5 to 10 minutes. Rinse under cold water and drain well.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, combine the brown sugar, water, chili sauce, soy sauce, lime juice, and fish sauce. Add the noodles, sliced cabbage, half of the mint, and toss to combine. Top with chopped peanuts and the remaining mint to serve.

Make Ahead

The noodle salad will keep, in an airtight container up to 3 days.

Notes

Tip: Make the noodle salad up to a day in advance and refrigerate in Tupperware, the flavors will get even better. 

