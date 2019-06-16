Cambodian Black Pepper Beef (Lok Lak)

Wok cooking happens quickly, so prepare each ingredient beforehand. 2019 Best New Chef Nite Yun’s intensely flavorful marinade not only tenderizes the flank steak but also adds punchy flavor in just a few minutes of cooking. Golden Mountain seasoning sauce is slightly saltier than soy sauce, with a hint of sweetness. Find it online and at Asian markets. Kampot peppercorns are available at oaktownspiceshop.com.