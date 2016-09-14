Caldo Verde with Beef Shank and Sausage 

Step 1

In a large pot, heat the olive oil. Season the beef shank

with salt and black pepper and add it to the pot. Cook over moderately high heat, turning, until browned all over, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add the onion, bay leaf and a generous pinch each of salt and black pepper to the pot and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and crushed red pepper and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the stock, beans and 2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Return the beef shank to the pot. Cover and cook over moderately low heat until the beef and beans are tender, about 2 hours and 30 minutes.