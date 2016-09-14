Caldo Verde with Beef Shank and Sausage  
Abraham Conlon
October 2016

This hearty soup from Chicago chef Abraham Conlon is great for a hungry crowd. It’s a perfect one-pot meal featuring meat, vegetables, potatoes and beans in a richly flavored broth that’s perked up with a hit of tangy sherry vinegar. Slideshow: Best Beef Stew Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound meaty beef shank
  • Kosher salt and black pepper
  • 1 medium Spanish onion, halved and thinly sliced
  • 1 bay leaf
  • 2 tablespoons minced garlic
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 1 quart chicken stock or low-sodium broth
  • 1/2 cup dried kidney beans, soaked overnight and drained
  • 1 pound Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
  • 1 pound kale or collard greens, stems discarded and leaves chopped (1/2 pound)
  • 1/2 pound linguiça or Spanish chorizo, sliced 1/4 inch thick
  • 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar, plus more for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot, heat the olive oil. Season the beef shank
with salt and black pepper and add it to the pot. Cook over moderately high heat, turning, until browned all over, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add the onion, bay leaf and a generous pinch each of salt and black pepper to the pot and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and crushed red pepper and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the stock, beans and 2 cups of water and bring to a boil. Return the beef shank to the pot. Cover and cook over moderately low heat until the beef and beans are tender, about 2 hours and 30 minutes.

Step 2    

Add the potatoes to the pot and simmer uncovered, stirring occasionally, until tender, about 30 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the beef shank to a plate. Add the kale to the pot and cook, stirring occasionally, until wilted, about 10 minutes. Pick out and discard the bay leaf.

Step 3    

Using 2 forks, shred the beef into bite-size pieces. Discard the bone and any gristle. Add the beef and sausage to the
pot and simmer for 5 minutes. Stir in the 2 tablespoons of
vinegar and season with salt and black pepper. Ladle into bowls and serve, passing more vinegar at the table.

Make Ahead

The soup can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Suggested Pairing

Full-bodied white blends from Portugal’s Douro have a combination of mineral, herbal, and fruit qualities that can handle all of the elements in this brothy, meaty soup.

