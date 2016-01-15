Caldo Verde
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 6
Ian Knauer
April 2014

A satisfying cold-weather soup, Caldo Verde feels both decadent and healthy. Slideshow: More Portuguese Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 pound sliced smoked sausage, such as linguica or kielbasa
  • 1 onion, chopped
  • 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 10 cups chicken stock or water
  • 3 medium potatoes, peeled and diced
  • 1 bunch collard greens, chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper

How to Make It

Step

In a large heavy pot, heat the oil over medium high heat until hot. Brown the sausage, turning once, until golden, about 5 minutes. Transfer the sausage to a plate. Add the onion and garlic to the pot and cook, stirring until golden, about 6 minutes. Add the sausage back to the pot and stir in the stock, potatoes, and collards. Boil the soup until the potatoes are falling apart and the collards are tender, about 40 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up