Calamari Torta
Cedric Angeles
Sheyla Alvarado
August 2018

The torta is a high-piled Mexican sandwich, as popular as tacos for street food. At TrasLomita in Valle De Guadalupe in Baja California, Mexico, chef Sheyla Alvarado stacks crispy calamari, chicharrones (pork rinds), and avocado between toasted telera rolls slathered with serrano-lemon aioli and Key lime ponzu sauce. Both the chicharrones and the classic, soft bread used for tortas are available at Mexican grocery stores.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 2 cups panko
  • 1/2 pound cleaned large squid rings or peeled and deveined raw small shrimp
  • Neutral oil, for frying
  • Serrano-Lemon Aioli
  • 5 telera or French rolls, split and toasted
  • 2 ripe avocados, sliced
  • 3 1/2 ounces chicharrones
  • 5 Bibb lettuce leaves 
  • 1 Persian cucumber, thinly sliced
  • Key Lime Ponzu

How to Make It

Step 1    

Combine flour and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Place beaten egg in a second bowl. Place panko in a third bowl. Working in batches, dredge squid in flour mixture, dip in egg, and dredge in panko, shaking off excess.

Step 2    

Heat 2 inches of oil in a large saucepan over medium-high to 350°F. Working in batches, fry squid until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels, and season with salt to taste.

Step 3    

Spread Serrano-Lemon Aioli on top halves of rolls. Place avocado, chicharrones, lettuce, cucumber, and calamari on bottom halves of rolls. Drizzle with Key Lime Ponzu. Cover with tops of rolls.

