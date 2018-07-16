Calamari Torta

The torta is a high-piled Mexican sandwich, as popular as tacos for street food. At TrasLomita in Valle De Guadalupe in Baja California, Mexico, chef Sheyla Alvarado stacks crispy calamari, chicharrones (pork rinds), and avocado between toasted telera rolls slathered with serrano-lemon aioli and Key lime ponzu sauce. Both the chicharrones and the classic, soft bread used for tortas are available at Mexican grocery stores.