Calamari Torta

The torta is a high-piled Mexican sandwich, as popular as tacos for street food. At TrasLomita in Valle De Guadalupe in Baja California, Mexico, chef Sheyla Alvarado stacks crispy calamari, chicharrones (pork rinds), and avocado between toasted telera rolls slathered with serrano-lemon aioli and Key lime ponzu sauce. Both the chicharrones and the classic, soft bread used for tortas are available at Mexican grocery stores.
How to Make It
Combine flour and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Place beaten egg in a second bowl. Place panko in a third bowl. Working in batches, dredge squid in flour mixture, dip in egg, and dredge in panko, shaking off excess.
Heat 2 inches of oil in a large saucepan over medium-high to 350°F. Working in batches, fry squid until golden brown, about 3 minutes. Drain on paper towels, and season with salt to taste.
Spread Serrano-Lemon Aioli on top halves of rolls. Place avocado, chicharrones, lettuce, cucumber, and calamari on bottom halves of rolls. Drizzle with Key Lime Ponzu. Cover with tops of rolls.
