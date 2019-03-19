Calamarata with Swordfish and Shishitos

How to Make It

Step 1 Stir together 1 quart water and 1/3 cup salt in a medium bowl until salt is dissolved. Add fish; cover and chill 30 minutes. Remove fish and pat dry; discard salt water. Remove bloodline from fish; cut fish into 1/2-inch pieces. Toss with 2 tablespoons oil and garlic. Cover and chill 1 to 2 hours. (Let fish stand at room temperature 20 minutes before cooking pasta.)

Step 2 Heat a large cast-iron skillet over high until smoking. Toss peppers with 2 tablespoons oil; working in 3 batches, cook until blistered on all sides, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a paper towel–lined baking sheet. Let cool 10 minutes. Cut peppers into 1/4-inch rings; discard stems. Using your hands, toss peppers to remove as many seeds as possible. Transfer peppers to a medium bowl, and toss with 2 tablespoons oil and 1 teaspoon salt.

Step 3 Bring remaining 4 quarts water and 1/3 cup salt to a boil in a large pot over high. Add pasta, and cook, stirring occasionally, until al dente, 11 to 12 minutes. Drain, reserving 1 cup cooking liquid.