Calabrian Carbonara
Andrew Carmellini
September 2016

New York City chef Andrew Carmellini uses Calabrian 'nduja, the spicy, spreadable sausage, to bring loads of delicious heat and flavor to his silky carbonara. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 6 large egg yolks
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/2 cup finely grated Pecorino Romano cheese, plus more for serving
  • 1 pound spaghetti
  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oi
  • 4 ounces 'nduja (see Note)
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Dried oregano, for sprinkling

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, beat the egg yolks with the whole egg and the 1/2 cup of grated cheese.

Step 2    

In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Drain, reserving 3/4 cup of the cooking water.

Step 3    

Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the 'nduja and cook over moderate heat, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until the fat is rendered, 3 to 5 minutes.

Step 4    

In a large bowl, toss the hot pasta with the 'nduja. Add the egg mixture and the reserved pasta cooking water and toss aggressively until the pasta is coated in a creamy sauce, about 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer the pasta to shallow bowls or a platter and sprinkle with dried oregano. Serve, passing more cheese at the table.

Notes

'Nduja is a spicy, spreadable Calabrian pork sausage. Look for it at Italian food shops and on amazon.com.

Suggested Pairing

Spice-inflected Calabrian red blend.

