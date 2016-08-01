Calabrian Carbonara

How to Make It

Step 1 In a medium bowl, beat the egg yolks with the whole egg and the 1/2 cup of grated cheese.

Step 2 In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Drain, reserving 3/4 cup of the cooking water.

Step 3 Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the 'nduja and cook over moderate heat, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until the fat is rendered, 3 to 5 minutes.