Calabrian Carbonara

New York City chef Andrew Carmellini uses Calabrian 'nduja, the spicy, spreadable sausage, to bring loads of delicious heat and flavor to his silky carbonara. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
In a medium bowl, beat the egg yolks with the whole egg and the 1/2 cup of grated cheese.
In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Drain, reserving 3/4 cup of the cooking water.
Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, heat the olive oil. Add the 'nduja and cook over moderate heat, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until the fat is rendered, 3 to 5 minutes.
In a large bowl, toss the hot pasta with the 'nduja. Add the egg mixture and the reserved pasta cooking water and toss aggressively until the pasta is coated in a creamy sauce, about 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer the pasta to shallow bowls or a platter and sprinkle with dried oregano. Serve, passing more cheese at the table.
Notes
'Nduja is a spicy, spreadable Calabrian pork sausage. Look for it at Italian food shops and on amazon.com.
Suggested Pairing
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 5
Review Count: 1
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5
Author Name: Shahde_Cooper
Review Body: I testify! This was super delicious!!! Really good for people who want to cook a quick and tasty dinner. :)
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-08-29
Author Name: Carolyn333
Review Body: nduja is a great addition to carbonara! I tried it before during my sister's birthday. It was a hit!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-31
Author Name: Sharmeen
Review Body: I haven't tried your recipe yet but I can sense it is very delicious carbonara with the addition of Calabrian 'nduja. Definitely will try
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-09-13
Author Name: Cheshire_Kitty
Review Body: What is 'nduja and where can I get it?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-22
Author Name: TheJoeC
Review Body: This is really fattening!! I love your recipe. :-)
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-24