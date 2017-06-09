Cake Doughnut Breakfast Sandwich
This super-easy breakfast sandwich from Food & Wine’s Paige McCurdy-Flynn can be made in less than 10 minutes in the microwave. The sandwich is fantastic with a dash of hot sauce too. Slideshow: More Doughnut Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 breakfast sausage patty
  • Non-stick cooking spray
  • 1 large egg
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 slice of cheddar cheese
  • 1 cake doughnut, split in half crosswise

How to Make It

Step 1    

Line a plate with a paper towel and put the sausage on top. Microwave the sausage on high power until hot, about 2 minutes.

Step 2    

Grease a coffee mug with cooking spray. In the coffee mug, beat the egg with a pinch of salt. Cover the mug with plastic wrap and microwave on high for about 45 seconds, until the egg is fluffy and just cooked through.

Step 3    

Place the sausage, cheese and egg on the bottom half of the doughnut. Close the sandwich and serve immediately.

