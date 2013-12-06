Cajun Roasted Chickpeas
© Emily Farris
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Emily Farris
January 2011

An easy homemade cajun seasoning transforms canned chickpeas into a spicy, salty, crunchy snack. Slideshow: Healthy Game Day Snacks

Ingredients

Chickpeas

  • 2 15-ounce cans of chickpeas, drained, rinsed, and dried
  • 2 tablespoons canola oil

Cajun Seasoning

  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 2 teaspoons garlic powder
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons paprika
  • 1 teaspoon ground black pepper
  • 1 teaspoon onion powder
  • 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons dried oregano
  • 1 1/4 teaspoons dried thyme

How to Make It

Step

Preheat oven to 400º. Toss the chickpeas with oil and 2 tablespoons of Cajun seasoning. Spread on a large baking sheet and bake, uncovered, for 45 minutes, or until golden brown and crunchy.

Make Ahead

The chickpeas can be roasted up to 1 day ahead. Cool completely and store in an air-tight container. Can be served at room temperature or briefly reheated, about 5 minutes at 400º.

Notes

Water is the enemy of crunch, so make sure you remove as much moisture as possible after rinsing the chickpeas. Use paper towels to remove any surface moisture, and if you have time, let them air-dry for 30 minutes before tossing with oil and baking.

