Cajun Pork Tenderloin
© Ian Knauer
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Ian Knauer
September 2014

Chances are you’ve got all the ingredients you’ll need (except the pork) for this Cajun-inspired main in your spice rack already. Slideshow: More Cajun and Creole Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons vegetable oil or bacon drippings
  • 1 tablespoon paprika
  • 2 teaspoons dried oregano, crumbled
  • 2 teaspoons dried onion flakes
  • 1 teaspoon dried thyme, crumbled
  • 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 (1 1/4 pound) pork tenderloins

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°F. Stir together the oil, paprika, oregano, onion flakes, thyme, garlic powder, cayenne, 11/4 teaspoons salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Rub the spice mixture all over the tender loins and place them on a foil-lined baking pan.

Step 2    

Roast the tenderloins until browned and just pink in the center (145°F on an instant-read thermometer), about 25 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.

