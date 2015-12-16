Cajun Pork Tenderloin

© Ian Knauer
Chances are you’ve got all the ingredients you’ll need (except the pork) for this Cajun-inspired main in your spice rack already. Slideshow: More Cajun and Creole Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
Preheat the oven to 425°F. Stir together the oil, paprika, oregano, onion flakes, thyme, garlic powder, cayenne, 11/4 teaspoons salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Rub the spice mixture all over the tender loins and place them on a foil-lined baking pan.
Step 2
Roast the tenderloins until browned and just pink in the center (145°F on an instant-read thermometer), about 25 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes before serving.
