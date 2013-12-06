Caipirinha
Maricel Presilla
May 2003

Ingredients

  • 1 lime
  • 4 ounces cachaça (1/2 cup)
  • 1/4 cup superfine sugar, or more to taste
  • 2 cups crushed ice

How to Make It

Step

Trim the ends off the lime and halve it lengthwise. Cut each half into 8 slices. In a cocktail shaker, using a wooden spoon or a pestle, muddle the lime with the 1/4 cup of sugar until juicy and the sugar dissolves. Add the cachaça and the crushed ice and shake for 10 seconds; taste and add more sugar if desired. Pour into an old-fashioned glass or tumbler and serve.

