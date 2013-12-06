Caipirinha

© Maura McEvoy
Trim the ends off the lime and halve it lengthwise. Cut each half into 8 slices. In a cocktail shaker, using a wooden spoon or a pestle, muddle the lime with the 1/4 cup of sugar until juicy and the sugar dissolves. Add the cachaça and the crushed ice and shake for 10 seconds; taste and add more sugar if desired. Pour into an old-fashioned glass or tumbler and serve.
Author Name: Rick Sue Hudson Sandelli
Review Body: What is "cacha&#231;a", as mentioned in the recipe instructions?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-05-06