Café Cubano
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Lourdes Castro
May 2009

No Cuban meal is complete without a café cubano (Cuban coffee). A well-made café cubano has a thick layer of sweet crema (cream) floating over strong espresso. To get the crema right, whisk about 1 tablespoon of the espresso with sugar until it turns foamy, then pour the pot of espresso over it. Lourdes Castro says you can't overbeat a crema, so stir it energetically.    More Warming Drinks  

Ingredients

  • Ground espresso
  • 1/4 cup sugar

How to Make It

Step

Prepare a 6-serving stove-top espresso maker according to manufacturer's directions and brew a pot of espresso. Put the sugar in a large glass measuring cup and add 1 tablespoon of the hot espresso. Using a small whisk, beat the sugar with the espresso until pale and thick and nearly dissolved, about 1 minute. Stir in the remaining hot espresso. Let the foam rise to the top, then pour into espresso cups and serve immediately.

