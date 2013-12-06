No Cuban meal is complete without a café cubano (Cuban coffee). A well-made café cubano has a thick layer of sweet crema (cream) floating over strong espresso. To get the crema right, whisk about 1 tablespoon of the espresso with sugar until it turns foamy, then pour the pot of espresso over it. Lourdes Castro says you can't overbeat a crema, so stir it energetically. More Warming Drinks
How to Make It
Prepare a 6-serving stove-top espresso maker according to manufacturer's directions and brew a pot of espresso. Put the sugar in a large glass measuring cup and add 1 tablespoon of the hot espresso. Using a small whisk, beat the sugar with the espresso until pale and thick and nearly dissolved, about 1 minute. Stir in the remaining hot espresso. Let the foam rise to the top, then pour into espresso cups and serve immediately.
Review Body: Great recipe! My husband had it as is and I added a bit of milk and ice to make the best iced "latte" I've ever made at home!
Date Published: 2017-05-31