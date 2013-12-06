Café Crème
Yield
Serves : makes 1 drink
Adam Wilson

Enoteca San Marco • Las Vegas In Italy, espresso spiked with Sambuca is called caffè corretto (which literally means "corrected coffee"). Bar manager Adam Wilson adds a few more ingredients to his version. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide

Ingredients

  • Ice
  • 1 ounce Irish Cream
  • 3/4 ounce Sambuca
  • 3/4 ounce Frangelico
  • 2 ounces whole milk
  • Pinch of ground coffee

How to Make It

Step

Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all of the remaining ingredients except the coffee and shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with the ground coffee.

