Café Crème

Enoteca San Marco • Las Vegas In Italy, espresso spiked with Sambuca is called caffè corretto (which literally means "corrected coffee"). Bar manager Adam Wilson adds a few more ingredients to his version. Plus: Ultimate Cocktail Guide
How to Make It
Step
Fill a cocktail shaker with ice. Add all of the remaining ingredients except the coffee and shake well. Strain into a chilled martini glass and garnish with the ground coffee.
