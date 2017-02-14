Caesar Salad with  Anchovy Fritters 

Author Name: sharon tesche

Review Body: The croutons are actually salty hush puppies. I was prepared for this outcome but they were also too big, by more than 100%. Maybe cutting back on the corn meal. I may try that. For those of you who have done a class Ceasar dressing, I would do that. This dressing was thick, ike mayo, not like a home made dressing. More like a bottled one. bottomline..I'm no renewing my Food and Wine subscription.

Date Published: 2017-02-23