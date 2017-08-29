Caesar Brussels Salad 
David Cicconi
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Julia Sherman
October 2017

This recipe from Julia Sherman, of Salad for President, combines hearty brussels sprouts with a deliciously creamy Caesar dressing. It’s ideal for a party because it can be prepared ahead, doesn’t wilt or get soggy, and makes great leftovers. Slideshow: More Brussels Sprout Recipes

Ingredients

DRESSING :

  • 2 large egg yolks 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice 
  • 5 oil-packed anchovy fillets, drained 
  • 3 tablespoons chopped parsley leaves, plus more leaves for garnish 
  • 2 tablespoons chopped chives 
  • 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard 
  • 1 teaspoon white wine vinegar 
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1/4 cup grapeseed oil 

BRUSSELS SPROUTS:

  • 2 pounds brussels sprouts 
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 3 tablespoons white wine vinegar 
  • 1 garlic clove, finely grated  
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1/2 cup freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Make the dressing In a food processor, pulse the egg yolks, lemon juice, anchovies, chopped parsley, chives, mustard and vinegar until smooth. With  the machine on, drizzle in both oils until smooth. Transfer to a bowl, cover  with plastic and refrigerate. Clean out  the processor.

Step 2    

Make the brussels sprouts Thinly slice 2 cups of the smallest brussels sprouts and transfer to a large bowl.  In a food processor fitted with the slicing blade, shred the remaining brussels sprouts; transfer to the bowl. Toss with the olive oil, vinegar and garlic and  season with salt and pepper. Cover and  let stand for 1 hour. Toss in the Caesar dressing and cheese. Garnish with parsley and serve.

Make Ahead

The dressing can be refrigerated in an airtight container for up to 2 days.

