Cacio e Pepe Soufflé
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Laurent Tourondel
February 2016

Chef Laurent Tourondel’s heavenly soufflé has copious amounts of finely grated Parmesan cheese, which makes it sturdier than most soufflés. Slideshow: More Savory Soufflé Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, 1 tablespoon of it softened
  • 2 ounces Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated using a superfine grater such as a Microplane (1 1/2 cups plus 3 tablespoons)
  • Coarsely ground black pepper
  • 4 large eggs, separated
  • 5 tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350° and place a rack in the center. Use the 1 tablespoon of softened butter to grease the inside of a 3-cup soufflé dish. Add 2 tablespoons of the grated Parmigiano and turn the dish to coat it with the cheese. Wipe any cheese off the rim of the dish. Sprinkle the bottom of the dish with black pepper; refrigerate. 

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk the egg yolks with 3 tablespoons of the flour. In a medium saucepan, bring the milk to a simmer with the remaining 3 tablespoons  of butter. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle the hot milk into the egg yolk mixture until incorporated. Working off the heat, scrape the mixture into the saucepan. Whisk in the remaining 2 tablespoons of flour until incorporated, then whisk in 1 1/2 cups of the cheese and the salt. Cook the mixture over moderately low heat, whisking constantly, until very thick, about  3 minutes. Scrape the mixture into a large bowl to cool slightly. 

Step 3    

In a medium bowl, beat the egg whites at medium speed until medium-firm peaks form, about 3 minutes. Whisk the soufflé base to loosen, then stir in one-third of the egg whites just until blended; fold in the remaining egg whites until incorporated. Spoon the mixture into the prepared dish to reach three-quarters of the way up the side (you may have some left over). Smooth the top but avoid spreading the mixture up the edge of the dish. Sprinkle with the remaining 1 tablespoon of grated cheese and black pepper. Bake in the middle of the oven for about 22 minutes, until golden and puffed. Serve hot. 

Suggested Pairing

Pair this dish with a crisp, red-fruited Chianti Classico.

