Cacio e Pepe Pizza

At Sbanco restaurant in Rome, chef Stefano Callegari takes his time making this perfect pizza dough, topping it with the flavors of cacio e pepe pasta. He's also devised a clever trick: putting a bit of crushed ice on the dough as it goes into the hot oven to keep the center moist and tender while the bottom and edge become crisp and crackling. It's worth noting that this recipe is largely about the dough—the topping, while delicious, is relatively scant. Slideshow: More Pizza Recipes
In a medium saucepan, heat 3 cups of water to 80°. Transfer 2 tablespoons of the warm water to a small bowl and whisk in the yeast. In a large bowl, combine the flour with the remaining warm water and stir with a wooden spoon until a shaggy dough forms. Cover both bowls with plastic wrap and let stand for 30 minutes.
Mix the salt into the yeast and add to the dough in the large bowl. Knead until all of the liquid is absorbed; the dough will be quite wet. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand at room temperature for 30 minutes.
With a dampened hand, lift one edge of the dough, stretch it up and fold it over the top of the dough. Turn the bowl a quarter turn, lift up the edge of the dough, stretch it up and fold it over the top. Repeat until you've turned the bowl all the way around. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let the dough stand for 30 minutes. Repeat the lifting and folding one more time, then transfer the dough to a large oiled bowl. Cover with plastic wrap and let stand at room temperature until tripled in bulk, about 12 hours.
Turn the dough out onto a lightly floured work surface and cut into 6 equal pieces. Take 1 piece of dough and pull the edge into the center, then place seam side down on the work surface. Roll the dough into a ball and set on an oiled baking sheet. Repeat with the remaining 5 pieces of dough, arranging them 3 inches apart on the sheet. Brush the rounds with canola oil and cover with plastic wrap. Refrigerate for at least 8 or up to 12 hours.
Let the dough stand at room temperature for 30 minutes. Preheat the broiler. Place an inverted baking sheet or a pizza stone in the oven 8 inches from the heat. Invert a second baking sheet and dust liberally with cornmeal.
On a lightly floured surface, use your fingertips to press 1 ball of dough into a 6-inch round, leaving a border around the edge and keeping the center slightly thicker than the rest. Use your palms to press the dough into a 10- to 12-inch round. Transfer to the cornmeal-dusted sheet and slide onto the hot sheet in the oven. Place 2 tablespoons of ice in the center of the dough and bake for about 8 minutes, until golden. Immediately sprinkle 1/4 cup of the cheese all over the pizza, drizzle with olive oil and season with pepper. Serve immediately. Repeat to make 5 more pizzas.
Author Name: Teriber
Review Body: This dough is made over a couple of days, but it isn't brain surgery, and steps are easy. One of the best doughs I've ever done. I do have a wood fired pizza oven, so make a lot of pizzas. This was a nice thin crust, with a wonderful chewy texture. I did use the ice, which probably helped the texture. I'll make it again. No images, it was eaten too fast
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-09-05
Author Name: VitaminMePlease
Review Body: This is super simple pizza dough. Great recipe!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-09-13
Author Name: Sharmeen
Review Body: Your recipe makes me hungry. If I add some mozzarella on the dough, surely will taste it more delicious!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-09-13
Author Name: FranceSalmonte
Review Body: Great dough and great pizza!
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-06-24
Author Name: Arlene Hayes
Review Body: What is the total amount of water? the online recipe doesn’t say... just says 3 cups mixed with yeast and remaining water to be mixed with flour?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2018-02-07
Author Name: Scott Ludgin
Review Body: I must not understand something. It says to bake for 8 minutes with the broiler on. With or without ice there is no way the crust will not burn with heat from the broiler. Do you put a baking sheet on top of the pizza as well? It never says what temp to cook at. Normally I cook pizza at 525 degrees on a pizza stone. works perfectly. I haven't tried making your crust yet but just looking at the recipe I'm curious about the cooking part.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2017-07-17
Author Name: ff_emt
Review Body: Sounds yummers & so easy. Will have to get started on this in a few days to accommodate Italian s-i-l & family for a late summer visit. Kinda cheating, but giving 5 stars in advance :-D
Review Rating: 5
Date Published: 2016-09-05
Author Name: Mark Owen
Review Body: I wish there was a visual to go with this recipe. I make a lot of bread, sour dough and not, have done for decades and I really don't get why you would add "2 tablespoons of ice" into the center of the pizza dough? For steam? And if so why not just make them in a covered baking dish like a dutch oven? Also making small pizzas one at a time seems very labor intensive, I'm not convinced there isn't a way to make this as a big pie that would have just as rewarding out come baked in a pre-heated 500 degree oven.
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-09-22