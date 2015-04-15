Cacio e Pepe Pasta Pie

F&W’s Justin Chapple uses three types of cheese in this indulgent and delicious baked spaghetti pie. Slideshow: More Baked Pasta Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 425°. In a pot of salted boiling water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Drain well.
In a bowl, mix the pasta, milk, Parmigiano, eggs, pepper, salt and 1 1/2 cups each of the Fontina and cheddar. Scrape into a buttered 9-inch springform pan, then sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup each of Fontina and cheddar on top. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, until the cheese is melted and bubbling.
Turn on the broiler. Broil the pie 8 inches from the heat for 2 to 3 minutes, until browned on top. Transfer to a rack and let cool for 15 minutes. Remove the ring, cut the pie into wedges and serve.
Suggested Pairing
Review Body: This was a delicious and easy recipe that was as good leftover as it was the first time. The taste of pepper is strong but wonderful. If you are sensitive to pepper, you may want to reduce the amount the first time you try this recipe. We'll be preparing this one again and again.
Date Published: 2017-01-24