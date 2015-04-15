Cacio e Pepe Pasta Pie
© Andrew Purcell
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Justin Chapple
May 2015

F&W’s Justin Chapple uses three types of cheese in this indulgent and delicious baked spaghetti pie. Slideshow: More Baked Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound spaghetti
  • 1 1/2 cups milk
  • 3/4 cup grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
  • 3 large eggs, lightly beaten
  • 2 1/2 teaspoons ground black pepper
  • 2 teaspoons kosher salt
  • 6 ounces Fontina cheese, shredded (2 cups)
  • 6 ounces sharp white cheddar cheese, shredded (2 cups)
  • Butter, for greasing

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a pot of salted boiling water, cook the spaghetti until al dente. Drain well.

Step 2    

In a bowl, mix the pasta, milk, Parmigiano, eggs, pepper, salt and 1 1/2 cups each of the Fontina and cheddar. Scrape into a buttered 9-inch springform pan, then sprinkle the remaining 1/2 cup each of Fontina and cheddar on top. Bake for 35 to 40 minutes, until the cheese is melted and bubbling.

Step 3    

Turn on the broiler. Broil the pie 8 inches from the heat for 2 to 3 minutes, until browned on top. Transfer to  a rack and let cool for 15 minutes. Remove the ring, cut the pie into wedges and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this cheesy pasta with a silky, concentrated Italian red.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up