Hetty McKinnon used to pedal around Sydney on her bike, delivering salads. As the sole owner of a meal-delivery business, McKinnon dreamed up salads in her home kitchen and built a community around sharing meals. Now based in Brooklyn, and the author of three cookbooks, McKinnon has filled her latest book, Family, with comforting, uncomplicated recipes meant to be shared. This Cacio e Pepe Broccolini with Crispy White Beans and Burrata captures the rich, elegant, simple flavors of the classic Italian pasta and rounds them out with bitter charred Broccolini and crispy, creamy, flash-fried white beans. It’s a hearty and healthy late-summer meal.
How to Make It
Heat a large skillet over medium-high until very hot, 4 to 5 minutes. Toss together Broccolini and 3 tablespoons oil in a large bowl until coated. Add half of Broccolini to skillet, and spread in an even layer. Cook until slightly charred and crisp-tender, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Transfer to a large bowl, and repeat with remaining Broccolini. Toss Broccolini with 3/4 teaspoon salt.
Carefully wipe skillet clean, and return to heat over medium-high. Add 2 tablespoons oil; swirl to coat. Add half of the beans; spread in an even layer. Cook, undisturbed, until outer skins of beans begin to peel back, crisp, and brown slightly, about 1 minute and 30 seconds. Add chile and garlic, stir, and cook, undisturbed, until fragrant, 15 to 30 seconds. Transfer mixture to bowl with Broccolini. Repeat procedure with remaining 2 tablespoons oil and remaining beans.
Gently toss Broccolini and beans with parsley and remaining 1/4 teaspoon salt. Arrange burrata in center of serving bowl, and surround with Broccolini and beans mixture. Sprinkle with pecorino Romano and black pepper. Drizzle with oil, and serve with lemon wedges.