Hetty McKinnon used to pedal around Sydney on her bike, delivering salads. As the sole owner of a meal-delivery business, McKinnon dreamed up salads in her home kitchen and built a community around sharing meals. Now based in Brooklyn, and the author of three cookbooks, McKinnon has filled her latest book, Family, with comforting, uncomplicated recipes meant to be shared. This Cacio e Pepe Broccolini with Crispy White Beans and Burrata captures the rich, elegant, simple flavors of the classic Italian pasta and rounds them out with bitter charred Broccolini and crispy, creamy, flash-fried white beans. It’s a hearty and healthy late-summer meal.