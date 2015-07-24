Cabbage, Kale, and Apple Slaw with Avocado Yogurt Dressing

© Sarah Bolla
This light, tangy avocado-yogurt dressing wakes up a slaw, while crisp julienned apple sticks add sweetness for a balance of flavors. Slideshow: More Slaw Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a medium bowl, whisk together the yogurt, olive oil, honey, lemon juice, and orange juice and season with salt and pepper. Add the avocado, using a fork, smash it against the sides of the bowl and mix it in to form a smooth consistency.
Step 2
Combine the cabbage, kale, and apple in a large bowl and pour over the dressing. Add the cilantro leaves to the slaw and toss to combine. Before serving, taste to adjust the seasonings.
Make Ahead
The slaw will keep in an airtight container up to 2 days.
