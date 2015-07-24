Cabbage, Kale, and Apple Slaw with Avocado Yogurt Dressing
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Bolla
September 2014

This light, tangy avocado-yogurt dressing wakes up a slaw, while crisp julienned apple sticks add sweetness for a balance of flavors. Slideshow: More Slaw Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1/4 cup Greek yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil 
  • 1 teaspoon honey
  • 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice
  • 2 tablespoons freshly squeezed orange juice
  • Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper
  • 1 Hass avocado, peeled and pitted
  • 3/4 pound Savoy cabbage, cored and thinly sliced
  • 1/2 pound Tuscan kale (about 1 bunch), stems and inner ribs removed, leaves thinly sliced
  • 1 red apple, cored and julienned
  • 1/2 cup loosely packed cilantro leaves

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk together the yogurt, olive oil, honey, lemon juice, and orange juice and season with salt and pepper. Add the avocado, using a fork, smash it against the sides of the bowl and mix it in to form a smooth consistency.

Step 2    

Combine the cabbage, kale, and apple in a large bowl and pour over the dressing. Add the cilantro leaves to the slaw and toss to combine. Before serving, taste to adjust the seasonings.

Make Ahead

The slaw will keep in an airtight container up to 2 days.

