Cabbage, Cucumber and Fennel Salad with Dill
© Jonny Valiant
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 10
December 2011

To keep the vegetables in this salad crisp, Jeff Cerciello soaks them in ice water and then dries them in a salad spinner before tossing them with a lightly tangy crème fraîche and poppy seed dressing.    More Green Salad Recipes  

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 pounds Savoy cabbage, very thinly sliced on a mandoline (6 cups)
  • 1 medium sweet onion, very thinly sliced on a mandoline
  • 1 1/2 pounds fennel bulbs—halved, cored and very thinly shaved on a mandoline
  • Ice water
  • 1 seedless cucumber, halved lengthwise and sliced crosswise 1/8 inch thick
  • Kosher salt
  • 1 cup crème fraîche
  • 2 tablespoons white wine vinegar
  • 1/2 cup chopped dill
  • 3 tablespoons poppy seeds

How to Make It

Step 1    

Put the cabbage, onion and fennel in three separate bowls and cover with ice water; let stand for 30 minutes. Drain the vegetables and spin dry in a salad spinner. In another bowl, toss the cucumbers with 2 teaspoons of salt and cover with ice water. Let stand for 30 minutes, then drain and pat dry.

Step 2    

In a very large bowl, whisk the crème fraîche with the vinegar until stiff. Add the dill and poppy seeds and season generously with salt. Fold in the cabbage, onion, fennel and cucumber and serve right away.

