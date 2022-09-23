Cabbage and Speck Panade

Preheat oven to 450°F. Grease a 12-inch round frying pan or baking dish with butter, and sprinkle with 1/4 cup Parmesan; set aside. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high. Add cabbage leaves; cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Drain and set aside.

Cut 5 of the speck slices crosswise into 1/4-inch slices; reserve remaining 5 speck slices. Melt 1/4 cup butter in a large skillet. When it starts to foam, add garlic, rosemary, and sliced speck; cook, stirring occasionally, until speck is crispy and garlic becomes sticky but before it browns, about 5 minutes. Add cooked cabbage leaves and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until cabbage is softened, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat.