Cabbage and Speck Panade

Tender cabbage is tossed with crispy speck, a cured and smoked ham in this French country stuffing from 2018 F&W Best New Chefs Jess Shadbolt and Clare de Boer of King in New York City. "This Cabbage and Speck Panade is luscious, smoky, and savory," they told us. "It would make a good meal with a leafy salad or an ideal celebratory side, akin to stuffing. The key to good flavor is cooking the speck and rosemary at the start — the pork fat and herbs will flavor the butter and perfume the bread and cream. Allow the panade to sit and settle when it comes out of the oven — it shouldn't be eaten scorching hot. Many like it best the next day!" Pancetta or bacon may also be substituted for the speck.

By Clare De Boer
and Jess Shadbolt
Published on September 23, 2022
Photo: Photo by Victor Protasio / Food Styling by Margaret Monroe Dickey / Prop Styling by Lydia Pursell
Active Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
1 hrs 30 mins
Servings:
6

Ingredients

  • ½ cup unsalted butter (4 ounces), divided, plus more for greasing

  • 2 ounces Parmesan cheese, grated (about 1/2 cup), divided

  • 1 (1-pound) head Savoy cabbage, cored and leaves separated

  • 10 (6-ounce) speck slices, divided

  • 2 large garlic cloves, slivered

  • ½ teaspoon chopped fresh rosemary

  • ½ teaspoon black pepper, divided

  • 1 (12-ounce) day-old bread loaf (country loaf, pagnotta, or white sourdough), crusts removed and bread torn into 2-inch pieces (about 3 cups)

  • 1 ¼ cups chicken stock

  • ¼ cup heavy cream

  • Olive oil

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 450°F. Grease a 12-inch round frying pan or baking dish with butter, and sprinkle with 1/4 cup Parmesan; set aside. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high. Add cabbage leaves; cook until tender, about 3 minutes. Drain and set aside.

  2. Cut 5 of the speck slices crosswise into 1/4-inch slices; reserve remaining 5 speck slices. Melt 1/4 cup butter in a large skillet. When it starts to foam, add garlic, rosemary, and sliced speck; cook, stirring occasionally, until speck is crispy and garlic becomes sticky but before it browns, about 5 minutes. Add cooked cabbage leaves and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; cook, stirring occasionally, until cabbage is softened, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove from heat.

  3. Combine cabbage mixture and bread pieces in prepared baking dish, using all the cabbage and holding back bread if you have too much. Whisk together stock, cream, and remaining 1/4 teaspoon pepper in a measuring cup or small bowl. Pour over the bread-cabbage mixture. Sprinkle with remaining 1/4 cup Parmesan. Cut remaining 1/4 cup butter into tablespoon-size pieces. Top bread-cabbage mixture evenly with butter pieces. Tuck reserved speck slices attractively on top, and drizzle with olive oil. Bake in preheated oven until nicely browned on top, about 30 minutes. Let stand 5 minutes, and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Fragrant, minerally Alto Adige white: J. Hofstatter Pinot Bianco Weissburgunder

