Cabbage-and-Kale Slaw with Toasted Yeast Dressing
Tara Pearce
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Josh Lewis
March 2016

Noma alum Josh Lewis makes his terrific dressing with toasted nutritional yeast (sold at health food stores) and two types of oil. It’s great on all kinds of slaws and any salad with sturdy leaves. Slideshow: More Slaw Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2/3 cup plus 1 tablespoon nutritional yeast flakes
  • 1 garlic clove, thinly sliced
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1/2 teaspoon apple cider vinegar
  • 2 teaspoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/3 cup water
  • 1/4 cup grapeseed oil
  • 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Fine sea salt
  • 1/2 medium green cabbage, cored and very thinly sliced (12 cups)
  • 1 medium bunch of Tuscan kale, stems discarded, leaves very thinly sliced (4 1/2 cups)

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a skillet, toast the nutritional yeast over moderate heat, stirring frequently, until fragrant and lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Scrape the yeast into a blender. Add the garlic, cider vinegar, lemon juice and water and blend until combined. With the machine on, add the oils in a slow, steady stream. Season with salt. 

Step 2    

In a bowl, toss the cabbage and kale. Add the yeast dressing and toss. Season the salad with salt and serve. 

Make Ahead

The dressing can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.

