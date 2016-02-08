Cabbage-and-Kale Slaw with Toasted Yeast Dressing

Tara Pearce
Noma alum Josh Lewis makes his terrific dressing with toasted nutritional yeast (sold at health food stores) and two types of oil. It’s great on all kinds of slaws and any salad with sturdy leaves. Slideshow: More Slaw Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a skillet, toast the nutritional yeast over moderate heat, stirring frequently, until fragrant and lightly browned, about 5 minutes. Scrape the yeast into a blender. Add the garlic, cider vinegar, lemon juice and water and blend until combined. With the machine on, add the oils in a slow, steady stream. Season with salt.
Step 2
In a bowl, toss the cabbage and kale. Add the yeast dressing and toss. Season the salad with salt and serve.
Make Ahead
The dressing can be refrigerated for up to 3 days.
