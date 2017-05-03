Buttery Spiced Peel-and-Eat Shrimp 
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4
Justin Chapple
June 2017

This is serious finger-licking food. Justin Chapple spreads a little bit of jalapeño butter into the shell, then he grills the shrimp until they’re deliciously buttery and spicy. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter, softened 
  • 1 jalapeño—stemmed, seeded and minced 
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lime zest 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper 
  • 1 1/2 pounds shell-on large shrimp (about 24 shrimp) 
  • Chopped cilantro and lime wedges, for serving 

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small bowl, using a fork, blend the butter with the jalapeño, lime zest, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper.  

Step 2    

Using scissors, cut along  the back of each shrimp and scrape out the vein. Gently open the shell without breaking it  off and, using a thin offset spatula or knife, spread some of  the butter on both sides of each shrimp. Transfer the shrimp  to a baking sheet and refrigerate for 30 minutes.  

Step 3    

Light a grill. Season the shrimp lightly with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat, turning, until lightly charred and just cooked through, about 4 minutes. Transfer the shrimp to a platter and serve with chopped cilantro and lime wedges. 

Make Ahead

The uncooked prepared shrimp can be refrigerated overnight.  

