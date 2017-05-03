Buttery Spiced Peel-and-Eat Shrimp 

In a small bowl, using a fork, blend the butter with the jalapeño, lime zest, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper.

Step 2

Using scissors, cut along the back of each shrimp and scrape out the vein. Gently open the shell without breaking it off and, using a thin offset spatula or knife, spread some of the butter on both sides of each shrimp. Transfer the shrimp to a baking sheet and refrigerate for 30 minutes.