Buttery Spiced Peel-and-Eat Shrimp 

This is serious finger-licking food. Justin Chapple spreads a little bit of jalapeño butter into the shell, then he grills the shrimp until they’re deliciously buttery and spicy. Slideshow: More Shrimp Recipes
How to Make It
In a small bowl, using a fork, blend the butter with the jalapeño, lime zest, 1 teaspoon of salt and 1/2 teaspoon of pepper.
Using scissors, cut along the back of each shrimp and scrape out the vein. Gently open the shell without breaking it off and, using a thin offset spatula or knife, spread some of the butter on both sides of each shrimp. Transfer the shrimp to a baking sheet and refrigerate for 30 minutes.
Light a grill. Season the shrimp lightly with salt and pepper. Grill over high heat, turning, until lightly charred and just cooked through, about 4 minutes. Transfer the shrimp to a platter and serve with chopped cilantro and lime wedges.
Author Name: BrendaHolmes747
Review Body: Amazing recipe, add a little bit of white wine for a better taste.
Date Published: 2017-05-11
Author Name: Bonniebrie
Review Body: Great recipe and easy to make!
Date Published: 2017-06-15
Author Name: franny126
Review Body: This is a great recipe - easy and DELIOUS!!!
Date Published: 2018-05-10