Buttery Pumpkin Mashed Potatoes
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
40 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10 to 12
Justin Chapple
November 2015

F&W’s Justin Chapple likes mixing canned pumpkin puree into his silky, buttery mashed potatoes for extra color and great flavor. Slideshow: More Mashed Potato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 pounds large Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 1/2 sticks unsalted butter
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 1 1/2 cups pumpkin puree
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain well.

Step 2    

In the same saucepan, melt the butter in the milk over moderate heat, then add the pumpkin puree. Press the potatoes through a ricer into a bowl and mix in the pumpkin mixture. Season with salt and pepper and serve.

Make Ahead

The pumpkin mashed potatoes can be refrigerated for 3 days. Reheat gently before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up