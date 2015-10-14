Buttery Pumpkin Mashed Potatoes

© Christina Holmes
F&W’s Justin Chapple likes mixing canned pumpkin puree into his silky, buttery mashed potatoes for extra color and great flavor. Slideshow: More Mashed Potato Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a large saucepan, cover the potatoes with water and bring to a boil. Add a generous pinch of salt and simmer over moderate heat until tender, about 20 minutes. Drain well.
Step 2
In the same saucepan, melt the butter in the milk over moderate heat, then add the pumpkin puree. Press the potatoes through a ricer into a bowl and mix in the pumpkin mixture. Season with salt and pepper and serve.
Make Ahead
The pumpkin mashed potatoes can be refrigerated for 3 days. Reheat gently before serving.
