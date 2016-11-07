Buttery Diamond Cookies 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a food processor, pulse the flour, butter and salt until small pea-size pieces form. Transfer to a medium bowl and add the confectioners’ sugar, egg yolk and vanilla. Using your hands, knead and press the mixture just until a dough forms; divide in half. On a lightly floured surface, roll each dough half into a 12-inch log. Wrap the logs in plastic and refrigerate until firm, about 2 hours.

Step 2 Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Spread the turbinado sugar on a large plate. Brush the logs with the egg white and roll in the turbinado sugar. Slice crosswise 1/2 inch thick and arrange the slices on the prepared sheets, spacing them 2 inches apart. Freeze for 1 hour.