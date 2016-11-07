Buttery Diamond Cookies 
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
3 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 dozen
Daniel Rose
December 2016

Paris-based chef Daniel Rose’s cookies get their sparkle and great crunch from a coarse-sugar rim. Slideshow: More Cookie Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/4 cups all-purpose flour  
  • 12 tablespoons unsalted butter, cubed and chilled  
  • 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt 
  • 1 cup confectioners’ sugar 
  • 1/2 large egg yolk  
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract  
  • 1/2 cup turbinado sugar 
  • 1 large egg white, lightly beaten  

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, pulse the flour,  butter and salt until small pea-size pieces form. Transfer to a medium bowl and  add the confectioners’ sugar, egg yolk and vanilla. Using your hands, knead and  press the mixture just until a dough forms; divide in half. On a lightly floured surface, roll each dough half into a 12-inch log. Wrap the logs in plastic and refrigerate until  firm, about 2 hours.  

Step 2    

Line 2 baking sheets with parchment paper. Spread the turbinado sugar on  a large plate. Brush the logs with the egg white and roll in the turbinado sugar.  Slice crosswise 1/2 inch thick and arrange the slices on the prepared sheets, spacing them 2 inches apart. Freeze for 1 hour.  

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 375°. Bake the cookies for 12 to 14 minutes, shifting the pans from top to bottom and front to back halfway through, until the bottoms are golden. Transfer to racks to cool completely. 

Make Ahead

The cookies can be stored in an airtight container at room temperature for 1 week.

